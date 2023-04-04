Stretch Network released 6 and 7 card Omaha games

The games will be available on all channels․

Stretch Network releases new poker games, 6 Card Omaha and 7 Card Omaha, offering more complexity and strategy to delight players and increase operator revenue.

Press release.- Stretch Network released six and seven-card Omaha games for broader entertainment with the particular aim to delight poker fans․ It brings new ways to play, bright emotions for players and revenue growth opportunities for operators.

Compared to traditional Omaha played with four cards, six-card Omaha and seven-card Omaha introduce more complexity and strategy to the game.

Players should now consider six or seven cards and choose the best possible combination of two cards to use with the community cards. The fresh game types guarantee to bring unforgettable emotions and incredible experiences.

See also: Online vs offline casinos: which is the future of the gaming industry?

The games will be available on all channels․

Stretch Network adds new features to its poker

Last year, in order to improve its feature set, Stretch Network added new Sonic Poker and All-in Cash Out.

Sonic Poker is a fast-paced cash game mode where players move to a different table with different opponents in each hand. Players are automatically placed in a ‘Players Pool’ and when someone folds, they immediately move on to a new hand at a new table.

All-in Cash out functionality allows players to play more hands while encouraging them to play higher stakes. It offers players low-risk bets and the ability to evaluate their win/lose risk based on the probability of win calculated in the case of two players who go all-in before the river.