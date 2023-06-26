Stretch Network introduces FTN Poker Network

Freeroll tournaments will be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

FTN is the native token of Fastex Chain.

Press release.- Stretch Network is once again getting ahead of the wave by introducing an innovative crypto-poker network – FTN Poker Network.

This next-generation network allows users to play poker in FTN, the native token of Fastex Chain (Bahamut).

Special tournaments will now be available exclusively for all poker enthusiasts playing on the FTN-operating network.

Starting on June 23, freeroll tournaments will be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There will be a total of 30.000 FTN to be won within 1 month.

Those partners who already have a second wallet on their websites can connect to the “FTN Poker Network” and enjoy the new benefits. Those who do not have a second wallet need to activate it in order to join.

See also: Dashboard by Bahamut Chain: highlights of the ongoing journey