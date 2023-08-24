Stretch Network introduces its latest tournament series: Stretching Summer Series

The prize pool of the leaderboard is 10.000 EUR.

This promotion will be active from August 25 to October 1.

Press release.- Stretch Network, the online poker platform offering innovative gaming solutions, is proud to introduce its latest tournament series: Stretching Summer Series.

Geared towards enriching vibrant summer experiences, this promotion will be active from August 25 to October 1. Embracing the Summer vibe, Stretch Network provides a chance to immerse in a series of Progressive knockout-format tournaments that will keep the players engaged, excited, and inspired.

The total guaranteed prize pool of the tournaments in the series is 1,000,000 EUR with an extra leaderboard.

