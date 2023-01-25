Stian Hornsletten, EveryMatrix: “At ICE we will showcase our entire offering, powered by our robust tech stack”

Focus Gaming News caught up with EveryMatrix’s CCO to talk about its upcoming participation in ICE London 2023.

Exclusive interview.- Stian Hornsletten, chief commercial officer & Co-founder, member of the board, EveryMatrix, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the novelties the company will bring to ICE London 2023 and shared his thoughts about the pronounced interest in this year’s expo.

What novelties will EveryMatrix bring to ICE London 2023?

ICE 2023 is set to be the biggest yet and we’re ready with a new stand, meeting rooms and a full diary for the many experts we will have on hand across every area of our state-of-the-art omnichannel offering.

We are also celebrating 15 years since the foundation of the business so this year will be a special one for EveryMatrix.

At ICE we will showcase our entire offering, powered by our robust tech stack that is continuously enhanced to keep up with the competitive iGaming landscape.

Highlights will include:

Retail omnichannel betting for the 21st century

Our online-first OddsMatrix platform offers a true omnichannel betting experience for retail, web, and mobile. Operators have full access to all our sports betting solutions, including OddsMatrix Sportsbook, real-time data feeds, bonusing and reporting modules.

Casino platform and exclusive gaming content

The most compelling casino offering in iGaming including the number one casino integration and productivity platform and the largest casino content library. Enjoy exclusive SlotMatrix content from our in-house games development teams, Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios, as well as our RGS partners.

Our exclusive games are available in more than 20 markets, including the US and Canada, while via SlotMatrix our customers can access even more exciting titles from 175+ studios in just one simple integration.

A-Z Platform

EveryMatrix’s full-fledged platform offers a wealth of options from Player Account Management (PAM), personalisation, payment methods, fraud detection, affiliate management, cross-product bonusing and cross-supplier jackpots and responsible gaming, among many other features. Enjoy a complete overview of customer activities, transactions, balance, and all the necessary tools to build a loyal customer base.

We have products to suit every brand and organisation, and the possibilities are endless. So, come and expand your horizons in regulated markets and join the EveryMatrix team at ICE London 2023 between 7-9 February 2023 at stand N6-210!

What are your expectations for the ICE Esports Arena?

The Arena has been a regular feature for some time and is only getting bigger as brands gain more interest in offering esports betting.

We have been at the cutting edge offering our OddsMatrix Esports Services to operators for several years. This has seen significant growth since the Pandemic when the need for alternative betting came to the fore as live events were cancelled.

That growth, however, has continued with brands realising its importance, particularly within a new generation of players.

OddsMatrix Esports Services includes games familiar to regular sports players, such as FIFA and NBA2k, and dedicated content for computer games enthusiasts, such as Counter-Strike or DOTA. It is delivered as a feed or as a hosted solution with a dedicated front-end tailored for esports and offers fully automated trading, real-time esports betting odds, stats, scores, and settlements with new esports and betting markets added on an ongoing basis, multiple partners for video streaming and options to tweak odds and customise profit margin.

What do you think will be the most relevant discussion topics for this year?

There will be so many topics for discussion this year, but several have become more important in the last few years. This includes responsible gaming and social responsibility, particularly in newly regulated and emerging markets such as North America where lawmakers are beginning to act swiftly in states such as Ohio.

The US, as well as Ontario in Canada and the potential for other provinces to join them, will be up for discussion alongside the importance of profitability in the US where several operators are refocusing to present players with a competitive offering and investors with a positive return.

Added to that, and of relevance to EveryMatrix, will be our work with some of the biggest lotteries in the world as these well-known organisations enter the digital space and begin to offer more online-mobile content than draw games including a wealth of casino and sportsbook content.

To what factor would you attribute the pronounced interest in this year’s expo?

This year will see the return of several large land-based businesses, the first time since the Pandemic, and this will increase the size of the show alongside a new wave of B2B technology suppliers across a multitude of new and existing verticals.

We have been in this industry for 15 years and have the experience, expertise that clients across a host of areas want and need. We are here to empower clients to unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets, therefore, if any brand, operator or lottery organisation wants to stand out in an increasingly competitive digital world we would love them to join us at ICE London 2023 on stand N6-210 to discuss a world of opportunities.

EveryMatrix is a member of the World Lottery Association, European Lotteries Association, and iDEA Growth and delivers iGaming software, solutions, content and services for casino, sport betting, payments, and affiliate/agent management to more than 200 tier-one operators and lottery customers across 65+ global jurisdictions including the US and Canada.

Our platform is highly modular, scalable, and compliant, allowing operators to choose the optimal solution depending on their needs and existing in-house technology and capabilities.

Our clients are experiencing record growth and we would be happy to discuss how this is being achieved, not just with superior technology but with superior customer case and service.