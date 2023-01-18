EveryMatrix wins Hungarian lottery tender for online sportsbook platform and services

The announcement coincides with the launch of the country’s online sports betting regulation.

The Hungarian national lottery company becomes EveryMatrix’s sixth global lottery client.

Press release.- B2B iGaming technology provider EveryMatrix has been awarded the public tender to provide the Hungarian state-owned gaming and lottery operator Szerencsejáték Privately Held Company Limited with an end-to-end suite of advanced digital sports betting software solutions and services for its online brand TippmixPro.

Designed to create the ultimate online sports betting experience in the newly regulated market, the multi-year agreement was awarded to EveryMatrix after a 15-month competitive procurement process with more than 25 bidders.

EveryMatrix technology will transform the Hungarian national lottery company and its TippmixPro brand’s digital sports betting offering by integrating its award-winning OddsMatrix sportsbook platform and data feeds ensuring maximum productivity, stability, and scalability.

In addition, EveryMatrix will provide a full range of state-of-the-art turnkey software solutions and services across player account management; virtual sports; bonusing, acquisition, retention, and reactivation; payments and affiliate management.

The agreement comes at the ideal time for Szerencsejáték Privately Held Company Limited following the Hungarian government’s decision to regulate online sports betting which went live on January 1st, 2023.

EveryMatrix has won several World Lottery Association (WLA) and European Lotteries (EL) agreements including Norsk Tipping (Norway), OPAP (Greece), National Lottery (Malta) and Veikkaus (Finland).

Launched in 1991 Szerencsejáték Privately Held Company Limited is a leading operator in the Hungarian online sports betting market and one of the largest businesses in the country. It is a member of the WLA and offers multiple products including lottery games, lottery tickets and sports betting with more than 7,700 nationwide sales points.

The Hungarian national lottery company makes a significant annual contribution to the country’s stable economic growth, financing community, cultural, social, health and sporting initiatives and returns approximately two-thirds of its net gaming revenue – in the form of taxes, fees, contributions, dividends – to the state budget to finance public projects.

Stian Hornsletten, Chief Commercial Officer at EveryMatrix, said: “Since 2016 we have made significant inroads in the lottery sector and now work with some of the biggest organisations in the world, powering and servicing their digital offerings to millions of their customers.

“Winning SZRT ahead of many of our competitors yet again underlines the quality of our technology solutions, services, and expertise across multiple elements, from sportsbook and player account management to bonusing, payments and affiliate management.

“Operations are weighted highly within large-scale agreements such as this and I’m particularly pleased that our operational quality and experience shone through. We are delighted to be working in partnership with SZRT and look forward to supporting them in their digital journey this year and beyond.”

Zoltán Horváth, Sports Betting Director at Szerencsejáték Privately Held Company Limited, said: “We are very pleased to have agreed terms with EveryMatrix following a thorough and highly competitive tender process and we’re confident we have selected an ideal partner.

“We have ambitious plans to extend and enhance our sports betting offering at a time of market regulation to create the ultimate entertainment experience for Hungarian players, and we firmly believe we will achieve this through this partnership.”