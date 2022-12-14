EveryMatrix receives iGaming approval in Michigan

EveryMatrix is officially allowed to distribute iGaming content in Michigan via CasinoEngine.

Press release.- After filing for licensing in Michigan earlier this year to support its strong commercial advancements, iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has received conditional approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

As a result, EveryMatrix is officially allowed to distribute iGaming content in the state of Michigan via CasinoEngine, its casino integration and productivity platform.

CasinoEngine holds the largest casino content library in the industry, providing seamless access to over 12,500 games across 250+ casino vendors and sub-vendors. Thanks to its modularity, it can also be integrated with 3rd party platforms.

This was part of an ongoing effort to expand the company’s reach in the iGaming vertical. Besides Michigan, EveryMatrix has successfully obtained licensing in West Virginia and New Jersey, with more jurisdictions on their way as well.

Erik Nyman, president EveryMatrix Americas, says: “The state of Michigan has established a solid framework for online gaming and delivered strong results since market opening. We are very pleased that EveryMatrix has been granted the licence approval for iGaming and expect to go live shortly with our customers.”

See also: EveryMatrix maintains momentum in Q3 2022