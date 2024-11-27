Starburst Galaxy: a slot that ushers in NetEnt’s new era

NetEnt’s latest release takes players on a cosmic journey and launches NetEnt into the next phase of its evolution.

Press release.- Starburst Galaxy, a sequel to the Starburst that reshaped the online slot market, is propelling veteran NetEnt to new heights. The game takes players on a cosmic journey and launches NetEnt into the next phase of its evolution.

As players blast off into a stellar adventure with this dazzling sequel, NetEnt enters a new era. The revolutionary developer’s Phase 1 brought online slots to desktops without cumbersome downloads and allowed players to trial games through free play. Phase 2 brought players’ favourite slots to their mobile screens so they could play anytime, anywhere. Now, Starburst Galaxy stands as a testament to NetEnt’s new Phase 3, where many new features and mechanics await players.

Starburst Galaxy builds on the success of its predecessor, embracing NetEnt’s signature AvalancheTM mechanic, where winning symbols vanish, allowing new ones to fall into place and creating opportunities for consecutive wins from a single spin. In addition, the new Feature Generator lets each win contribute to unlocking five dynamic features: symbol destroy, random wilds, expanding wilds, line transform, and symbol upgrade.

The Galaxy Star feature introduces a thrilling twist with an expansive 7×7 grid and a dazzling 3×3 Starburst Wild that activates additional wilds and unique features. Landing three scatters fires up the Mega Star feature, summoning a 2×2 Starburst Wild and introducing powerful multipliers throughout the round, while a retrigger remains possible by refilling the Galaxy Metre with each win.

An exciting new addition introduced in Starburst Galaxy, the Elevate Feature will be rolled out across all NetEnt slots moving forward. Elevate gives players the power to customise their gameplay by activating various game features and add-ons directly from a list, using base bet multipliers to enhance the experience. (The availability of the Elevate Feature varies by region.)

The new era of NetEnt will also feature upgrades across its product offerings, including new robust multi-level jackpots and more big wins through the GigaMath Model. Classic games will receive visual and UX enhancements, and new speed spins and super speed spins options will allow players to play at their own pace. Additionally, operators can customise their own Starburst slot with the introduction of Starburst Brandable.

Todd Haushalter, chief product officer at Evolution, said: “This is a defining moment for NetEnt as we enter a new era with the launch of Starburst Galaxy. The game introduces innovative features, stunning visuals, and advanced technology while honouring the iconic classic that transformed the online video slot market. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s hard work—from the enhanced gameplay to the refreshed brand design, which marks another milestone and a new direction in NetEnt’s evolution. We’re excited for players to experience Starburst Galaxy, and this is only the beginning of what’s to come.”