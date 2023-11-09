NetEnt’s iconic leprechaun returns in Finn and the Candy Spin

Free Spins begins after the magical key moves through the grid and reaches the keyhole at the centre.

NetEnt presents Finn and the Candy Spin, the third installment in this beloved series, promising an adventure unlike any other.

Press release.- NetEnt presents Finn and the Candy Spin. Step into this sugary world as the iconic leprechaun returns. Finn’s Swirly Spin mechanic fills the grid with delicious symbols, and winning combinations trigger the Avalanche mechanic for fresh symbols and more wins.

The game introduces four random features: Sugar Rush, Yeti Destroy, Candy Luck, and Pop Transform. Sugar Rush surprises players by populating random positions with two to five wild symbols. Yeti Destroy removes a random number of symbols, initiating the Avalanche mechanic.

Candy Luck selects a row or reel lacking Free Spins keys, transforms all the symbols into the same symbol for a winning combination, and sets off an Avalanche sequence. Pop Transform magically converts all lower-paying symbols into their higher-paying counterparts.

See also: NetEnt’s winged warriors return in Wild Turkey Megaways

Just like previous Finn adventures, Finn and the Swirly Spin and Finn’s Golden Tavern, Free Spins begins after the magical key moves through the grid and reaches the keyhole at the centre. It starts with a selection screen, granting access to one of four bonus worlds: Wild Sugar Hub, Ice Cream Palace, Cotton Candy Lab, and Gumball Factory.

Nicholas Peters, chief business development officer Europe at Evolution, said: “Finn and the Candy Spin exemplifies the artistry and innovation of our team. It invites players to savour an enchanting journey through a world filled with delights and infused with NetEnt’s signature mechanics, alluring features, and our renowned atmospheric gameplay.”