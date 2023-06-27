NetEnt expands popular franchise with new Twin Spin™ XXXtreme

Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform.

The popular XXXtreme Spins feature enhances the experience.

Press release.- NetEnt’s new Twin Spin™ XXXtreme expands the renowned franchise by adding the exciting XXXtreme Spins feature, enhancing the Twin Reels with guaranteed random win multipliers.

The well-known Twin Reels feature makes a welcome reappearance in Twin Spin™ XXXtreme. This copies the symbols of a reel onto an adjacent reel on every spin to help players match symbols on the 729 paylines.

Two reels of the same symbols are just the beginning. Players will receive random win multipliers up to 5x when at least three reels synchronise. When all six reels become twins, the whole gaming grid is filled with copies of the same stack of symbols and awards a random win multiplier of up to 40x.

The XXXtreme Spins feature adds further intensity to the fast-paced gameplay. Players can choose between two options, which guarantee three or four reels becoming twins on every spin. These options offer a maximum of 5x or 10x random win multipliers, respectively.

Nicholas Peters, Chief Business Development Officer Europe at Evolution, said: “Honouring the decade-long legacy of this well-known game, the team has created a great slot that brings an XXXtreme twist to this expanding NetEnt franchise.

“The popular XXXtreme Spins feature enhances the experience as the guaranteed number of Twin Reels gets a boost. Engaging visuals, a catchy soundtrack and fun gameplay entertain players in the new Twin Spin™ XXXtreme.”

See also: NetEnt summons The Wish Master Megaways in a magical sequel