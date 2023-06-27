SQR brings verify, tokenise, trust model to Pitch! @RTG London

The immersive 5- day program will bring together leading regulators and industry experts to exchange perspectives.

Press release.- September 2023 will see London’s first Regulating the Game Conference. The immersive 5- day program is already well-established in Australia and focuses on leading-edge research, regulatory policy and practice and ethical leadership in the gambling sector.

Pitch! night is one of three exciting networking events at the London conference which brings together innovators and the sector to platform new technologies, research and policy thinking that help industry meet and exceed minimum standards, advance efficient and effective regulation and help invigorate the sector.

SQR is a free-to-use digital identity app and Know Your Customer (KYC) / AML Compliance tool that solves the pain of businesses and individuals alike. For businesses, SQR provides a secure and reliable way to verify the identity of their customers, reducing fraud and improving the customer experience. For individuals, SQR provides a convenient and secure way to manage their digital identity, protecting their privacy and giving them control over their data.

Paul Newson, principal at Senet, said: “We have had a tremendous response to Pitch! @RTG and there is a real buzz about the event. It’s exciting to bring the Regulating the Game conference to London and introduce Pitch! where firms give quick-fire presentations on leading-edge products and services that introduce a step change in activities and outcomes for the sector.”

He further added: “While technology is central to Pitch! we also want to stimulate discussions on innovative policy and practices in regulation, safer gambling and anti-money laundering arrangements that can uplift capability, advance AML, safer gambling and operational outcomes, and help invigorate the sector.”

Shelley Langan-Newton, chief executive of tech company, SQR Group Limited, commented: “We are thrilled to be a part of Pitch! @RTG London and showcase our innovative approach and technology to key figures in the global gambling industry. We believe that our tech has the potential to revolutionise the way that KYC/AML compliance is conducted in the gambling sector, and we are eager to demonstrate how SQR is innovating in this area.”

Throughout the 5-day conference, attendees will hear from leading regulators and industry experts, exchange perspectives, knowledge and insights, and build connections that uplift capability and forge a greater understanding of emerging and potential threats to the sector.

Frank discussion will challenge and provoke thinking and probe key issues, encouraging individuals and organisations across the sector to think critically about how those challenges can be overcome.

Speakers already confirmed for Regulating the Game London 2023 include Earle G. Hall, CEO of the fintech AXES.ai; Laura Da Silva, sustainability director at SG:certified; Tom Banks, head of corporate affairs, Kindred Group; Ian Hughes, chief commercial officer GLI; Jon Duffy, vice president, corporate assurance & regulatory affairs at Genting Casinos UK; Anthony Lucas, University of Nevada Las Vegas; James Elliott, director of global safer gambling at Entain; Julian Harris, consultant and founder Harris Hagan; and Dan Waugh, partner, Regulus Partners.

Submissions are still open for firms or individuals seeking to present innovative ideas, products and services at the Pitch! @RTG event to key figures within the global gambling industry.