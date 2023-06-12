ClientScan secures Pitch! @RTG London

Spaces are still available for firms or individuals at the Pitch! @RTG event.

Regulating the Game London 2023 will bring together industry leaders to discuss research, policy, and practice in the gambling industry.

Press release.- September 2023 will see London’s first Regulating the Game conference. The hugely successful immersive 5-day program is already well-established in Australia and focuses on leading-edge research, regulatory policy and practice and ethical leadership in the gambling sector.

ClientScan a specialist face detection and recognition company innovates and simplifies how operators can recognise and protect gamblers who have chosen to self-exclude from placing a bet on-site. Robin Paine and Laura Bedborough will show live how the retail self-exclusion process detects, in less than a tenth of a second with an accuracy rate of over 99 per cent, the self-excluded gambler and sends an alert.

Pitch! night is one of three exciting networking events at the London conference which brings together innovators and the sector to platform new technologies, research and policy thinking that help the industry meet and exceed minimum standards, advance efficient and effective regulation and help invigorate the sector.

“Pitch! @RTG is about showcasing leading-edge products and services, platforming innovation and sparking interest in technology, research and regulatory policy and practice that can uplift capability, advance AML, safer gambling and operational outcomes, and help invigorate the sector,” Paul Newson, Principal at Senet said.

Throughout the 5-day conference, attendees will hear from leading regulators and industry experts, exchange perspectives, knowledge and insights, and build connections that uplift capability and forge a greater understanding of emerging and potential threats to the sector.

Frank discussion will challenge and provoke thinking and probe key issues, encouraging individuals and organisations across the sector to think critically about how those challenges can be overcome.

Speakers already confirmed for Regulating the Game London 2023 include Ian Smith, commissioner, Esports Integrity Commission, Wes Himes, Executive director, Standards and Innovation, Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), Dan Hartman, Former director of the Colorado Division of Gaming, Becky Harris, Former chair, Nevada Gaming Control Board, Cathy Judd-Stein, chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, ANJ chairwoman Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, and Harris Tsangarides, chief executive officer, Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission.

Spaces are still available for firms or individuals seeking to present innovative ideas, products and services at the Pitch! @RTG event to key figures within the global gambling industry. Send through an expression of interest to info@regulatingthegame.com now to secure your pitch! Further information can be found at regulatingthegame.com