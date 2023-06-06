30 Under 30 spots for future regulatory and sector leaders! @RTG London

Act now to secure your 30 under 30 registration for Regulating the Game London 25 – 29 September 2023.

Young regulatory and industry leaders and rising talent are invited to attend Regulating the Game London.

Press release.- September 2023 will see London’s first Regulating the Game conference. The hugely successful immersive 5- day program is already well-established in Australia and focuses on leading-edge research, regulatory policy and practice and ethical leadership in the gambling sector.

Now the team at Senet has announced an allocation of conference registrations specifically for young regulatory and industry leaders and rising talent.

Paul Newson, principal at Senet, said: “Regulating the Game is focused on building capability, encouraging evidence-based policy conversations, and cultivating regulatory and sector leadership that underscores safer gambling, bolsters sustainable and vibrant industry, and is hostile to financial crime.

It’s important we promote a diverse mix of attendees and encourage senior leaders as well as junior staff to attend the conference to access leading thinking and expert content, contribute to policy and regulatory thinking and discussions, as well as build networks and connect with mentors. We think regulatory and industry rising stars and future leaders ought to have a voice and play a role in fostering capability and ethical leadership and contributing to professionalising the sector and we are encouraging them to attend.”

Throughout the 5-day conference, attendees will hear from leading regulators and industry experts, exchange perspectives, knowledge and insights, and build connections that uplift capability and forge a greater understanding of the policy landscape and emerging issues and trends.

The robust discussion will challenge and provoke thinking and explore key issues, encouraging individuals and organisations across the sector to think critically about advancing effect and effective regulation while also invigorating the industry.

Speakers already confirmed for Regulating the Game London 2023 include Wes Himes, executive director, of Standards and Innovation, Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), Dan Hartman, former director of the Colorado Division of Gaming, Becky Harris, former chair, Nevada Gaming Control Board, Cathy Judd-Stein, chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, ANJ Chairwoman Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, and Harris Tsangarides, chief executive officer, Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission.

Act now to secure your 30 under 30 registration for Regulating the Game London 25 – 29 September 2023.

Early Bird registration is also available until 30 June. More information about the program is available at regulatingthegame.com and contact us at info@regulatingthegame.com with any event enquiries. Senet is Australia’s leading specialist gambling law, regulatory and compliance advisory.

Paul Newson is a principal at Senet and leads the advisory practice. Paul was formerly responsible for public policy and regulation of liquor, gambling and racing in NSW as Deputy Secretary in the NSW Department of Industry until mid-2019. Paul is a former President of the International Association of Gaming Regulators and former Trustee of the NSW Responsible Gambling Fund.

Regulating The Game is a prestigious, 5-day gambling regulation education program structured to build individual and organisational capability, deepen sector knowledge and advanced thinking and discussion about contemporary best practices in gambling regulation. It is in its second year and attracts attendees from around the world.