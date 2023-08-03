SportyBet partners with Sportradar and WSC Sports to enhance sports betting experience in Brazil

The service was already available for the first matches of the round of 16 of CONMEBOL Libertadores.

Sportradar’s “Live Channel Promotion” solution provides an unparalleled live betting experience for SportyBet users.

Press release.- SportyBet today introduced a new video content feature to their sports betting product. In partnership with Sportradar, a leading global sports technology company, and WSC Sports, a global leader in AI-powered sports video content, the video feature is designed to enhance the live sports betting experience for Brazilian users.

SportyBet will be the first betting platform in Brazil to leverage Sportradar’s Live Channel Promotion to send personalized push notifications that include real-time updates and near-live clips of the most timely and relevant actions of CONMEBOL Libertadores matches to SportyBet users. Live Channel Promotion from Sportradar deploys the latest machine learning and automation technologies using WSC Sports video content services.

These personalized push notifications will allow users to stay informed and engaged in order to bet live. Users will also have the unique opportunity to access near-live clips, enabling them to witness the most thrilling moments from the matches.

SportyBet, which had its highly anticipated launch in Brazil in March 2023, has quickly established itself as a trailblazer in the industry. With its unwavering commitment to innovation and user satisfaction, SportyBet continues to surpass expectations by providing an unparalleled betting experience. This strategic collaboration with Sportradar and WSC Sports is a testament to SportyBet’s dedication to delivering the latest and most immersive features to its valued users.

The service was already available for the first matches of the round of 16 of CONMEBOL Libertadores.

Real Madrid star, Eder Militao, has been appointed SportyBet’s Global Brand Ambassador, further cementing the platform’s commitment to the Brazilian sports community.

SportyBet is proud to associate itself with notable names in the sports industry, including football player Paulo Henrique Ganso, Thiago Galhardo, Thiago Neves, and UFC fighters Rodolfo Vieira and Felipe Pena. In addition, SportyBet collaborates with the talented comedian Rodrigo Marques, whose humour resonates with sports enthusiasts across the nation.

Commenting on the partnership, Elias Gallego, VP of Business Development, Marketing, and Media at SportyBet, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Sportradar to enhance the sports betting experience for our Brazilian users.

This collaboration allows us to provide unparalleled access to CONMEBOL Libertadores matches and deliver real-time updates and near-live clips, ensuring our users stay at the forefront of the action. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver an exceptional betting experience and reinforces SportyBet’s position as a pioneer in the industry.”

SportyBet’s partnership with Sportradar and WSC Sports represents a significant milestone in the Brazilian sports betting landscape. With their shared vision for innovation and user-centric approach, SportyBet, Sportradar, and WSC Sports are set to redefine the way users engage with sports betting in Brazil.

Sportradar’s Regional Sales Director LatAm, Mateo Lenoble added: “Our goal is to support SportyBet in Brazil. This agreement ensures the highest quality of content for SportyBet through our innovative Live Channel Promotion service. The content, which includes Sportradar’s portfolio of media rights, is segmented according to the customer’s betting preferences and includes a call-to-action, creating a highly personalized and immersive experience.”

Aviv Arnon, chief business development officer at WSC Sports, said: “We are proud to fuel the enhancement of the sports betting experience for CONMEBOL Libertadores fans in Brazil by deploying our technology to Sportradar’s Live Channel Promotion solution.

“Live Channel Promotion provides a one-of-a-kind experience and the implementation of this technology speaks to SportyBet’s commitment to providing the most cutting-edge features to its users.”