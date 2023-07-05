Sportradar wins major bid for CONMEBOL rights as official global betting partner

The multi-year exclusive agreement covers worldwide rights for CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa to bring competitions to fans all over the world and boost fan engagement.

Press release.- Following a highly competitive selection process, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) today announces that it has selected Sportradar as the successful bidder for exclusive global audio and video (AV) and betting data rights, which will enhance the accessibility and engagement of South American football for a broader global audience.

CONMEBOL, the governing body of ten National Soccer Associations in South America, entertains millions of fans from around the world each year and has experienced a remarkable rate of viewership growth year over year as the sport continues to attract an ever-expanding base of international fans.

Under the terms of the agreement, the rights encompass the major regional club tournaments organized by CONMEBOL, including the prestigious CONMEBOL Libertadores (Men’s and Women’s), CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa, for the next four seasons. It also marks the first time that domestic AV betting rights for CONMEBOL club competitions are offered in the region.

José Astigarraga, CONMEBOL Secretary General, said: “We are glad to strengthen the relationship with Sportradar, one of the best companies in terms of technological innovation and transparency in global sports betting. We are sure that the prestigious CONMEBOL club tournaments, with more than 60 years of history, will be a great showcase to be able to get closer to the true fans of South American football.”

Sportradar’s commitment to product innovation for its more than 900 clients globally and its superior development in advanced technologies, such as computer vision and AI, in addition to its industry-leading integrity services, were key considerations in the selection process.

Carsten Koerl, global CEO, Sportradar, said: “We are delighted that Sportradar has been selected as the official partner who can support the most historic club tournaments in South America.

“Sportradar has more than 20 years of experience building innovative products from data, and as the market leader, we are best positioned with the technological expertise and industry relationships to help CONMEBOL expand its reach. South American football has one of the most passionate fan bases in the world, and we look forward to working closely with the federation to support their engagement.”

Since 2019, Sportradar has provided CONMEBOL with Compliance, Risk and Governance Services via its Intelligence & Investigations unit (I&I), which is a global team of due diligence experts, intelligence specialists and investigators. Services provided to CONMEBOL include eligibility checks on the senior appointments of the confederation and its member associations.

The agreement between CONMEBOL and Sportradar commenced with the current season and covers the betting rights for CONMEBOL Libertadores U20, CONMEBOL Libertadores Futsal (Men’s and Women’s), and CONMEBOL Libertadores Beach Soccer.