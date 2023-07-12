Sportradar announces official partnership expansion with Caesars Sportsbook

Sportradar will now provide Caesars Sportsbook access to certain NBA optical tracking data.

Sportradar and Caesars team up to further enhance the sports betting experience through innovative products and offerings, including the use of NBA optical tracking data.

Press release.- Sportradar today (July 12) announced an expansion of its longstanding partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform for Caesars Entertainment, Inc., establishing Sportradar as an official supplier of sports betting data from the NBA, MLB, and NHL.

As part of the expanded partnership, Sportradar will now provide Caesars Sportsbook access to certain NBA optical tracking data for the first time, which is provided exclusively by Sportradar due to its partnership with the NBA. This enables Caesars to create new props and support additional growth of same-game parlays, ultimately enhancing its already expansive in-play betting opportunities.

Additionally, this extension will continue to provide Caesars with the industry’s most comprehensive suite of betting products and betting entertainment tools, which includes pre-match data, content solutions, live match trackers, and live data.

Ed Blonk, chief commercial officer, Sportradar, said: “As in-play betting increases in prominence in the US, the fast, accurate and reliable data that Sportradar curates will play a critical role in contributing to Caesars’ efforts to maximize revenue opportunities.

“We look forward to working closely with Caesars to help them deliver engaging experiences for customers while we monetize our league partnerships.”

Kenneth Fuchs, chief operating officer & head of Sports at Caesars Digital, added: “We’re always looking at ways to bring a best-in-class experience to our customers.

“Our partnership with Sportradar will provide us new and valuable data to further expand our unique offerings.”