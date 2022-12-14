SportsGrid to launch Spanish-language streaming channel

SportsGrid Deportes will launch in July 2023 in the US, Mexico, and Latin America.

US.- The sports wagering streaming network SportsGrid will launch a new Spanish-language multinational ad-supported streaming channel called SportsGrid Deportes. The channel will launch in July 2023 in the US, Mexico, and Latin America.

SportsGrid Deportes will be a multimedia global brand and will broadcast from the network’s production facilities in Holmdel, New Jersey. Distributed as a FAST channel, it will provide coverage of major professional sports, such as soccer, baseball, basketball, boxing, motorsports, and MMA fighting, to Hispanic sports fans. It will offer real-time data and actionable analytics to sports bettors.

Louis Maione, president and founder of SportsGrid, said: “SportsGrid has received the support from CTV and OTT streaming video distribution platforms to serve the sports betting audience in the United States for the past three years. We are excited and motivated to launch SportsGrid Deportes to engage the global Hispanic audience with the debut of the new, authentic, Spanish-language ad-supported channel.

“Global audiences and market trends highlight the rapid viewership shift to streaming video. SportsGrid Deportes will be recruiting Latino talent and a dedicated production staff to develop a live original program lineup reflecting the specific interests of the Hispanic sports audience.

BetMGM and SportsGrid recently announced an expansion and extension of their strategic partnership reached in February. Under the multi-year agreement BetMGM’s trading team and experts provide insight during various broadcasts including Ferrall Coast to Coast, Pro Football Today and In-Game Live Primetime.