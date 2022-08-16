SportsGrid partners with football analyst Warren Sharp

Sharp will join the sports wagering streaming network as a lead pro football analyst.

US.- The sports wagering streaming network SportsGrid and Warren Sharp have signed a multi-year agreement that will see Sharp join the network as a lead pro football analyst. He will provide reports across the network’s weekday and weekend live programming.

Sharp will offer comments, breaking news, and game-specific odds and lines opportunities, bringing sports betting aspects to SportsGrid. He will also analyae the network’s content and social media and will post betting-related video content.

His reports are expected to cover the NFL regular season and playoffs and will appear on Ferrall Coast to Coast, Pro Football Today, and In-Game Live All Access. Scott Ferrall, Craig Mish, Gabe Morency, Ben Stevens, Kevin Walsh and Andrew Andersson will join Sharp during the programming.

SportsGrid chief operating officer Adam Kaplan said: “We are elated to welcome Warren Sharp to the SportsGrid team just in time for the start of the NFL season.

“Warren’s well-known insights and deep analysis of the NFL teams, players, and betting markets have developed his reputation as one of the foremost experts in the sports betting industry. We are extremely pleased and excited to add him to our NFL coverage for multiple years.”

Sharp commented: “When I look at the future of sports gambling coverage, I see SportsGrid as an outstanding place to reach the fans who want the NFL insight I provide on a regular basis.

“SportsGrid’s content strategy gives me the freedom to provide that information with the personality and style that I believe resonates with NFL fans and particularly NFL fans who gamble. I’d like to thank Adam Kaplan and the rest of the team at SportsGrid for giving me that opportunity.”

Last week, WynnBet and SportsGrid announced sponsorship of the In-Game Live All Access Saturday edition. The WynnBet content sponsorship will include major sports betting coverage focused on different events, including college events, MLB, NBA, and NHL.

SportsGrid recently launched on the streaming platform FuboTV in the US and Canada. The network offers real-time sports news, data, analytics, and statistics broadcasted from production facilities in New York City and from the SG Studios & Production Hub in Holmdel, New Jersey.

SportsGrid’s reporting and analytic platform includes daily odds, lines, matchups, reports, statistics, and news, across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, golf, tennis and soccer.