Sports betting in Maine: handle reaches $52m in September

It’s the highest total since the state legalised sports betting.

US.- Maine’s sports betting handle was $52m in September, up 45 per cent compared to the previous month. It was the highest total since Maine legalised sports betting in November 2023 and comes in the month that saw the state’s first retail betting outlet open.

According to the Maine Gambling Control Unit, DraftKings, partnered with the Passamaquoddy tribe, posted $5.8m in adjusted gross receipts from $46.5m in bets. Caesars, partnered with the Wabanaki nations Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, Mi’kmaq nation and Penobscot nation, reported $12,227 in adjusted gross receipts from $5m.

Maine’s first retail location is the Oddfellahs sports bar, owned by First Track Investments LLC. Its sports betting is provided through a partnership with Caesars Sportsbook. First Track Investments earned $158,308 in handle during the opening month of operations and $28,764 in gross win. The venue’s adjusted gross revenue was $28,331.