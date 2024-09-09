Maine sports betting handle reaches $35.6m in August

Maine legalised sports betting in November 2023.

US.- Maine’s sports betting handle was $35.6m in August, down 17 per cent compared to the previous month. It was the lowest total since February. According to the Maine Gambling Control Unit, revenue was $3.2m.

Maine legalised sports betting in November 2023. There are two licensed sports wagering operators: DraftKings and Caesars. In August, DraftKings, partnered with the Passamaquoddy tribe, posted $3.1m in adjusted gross receipts from $30.1m in bets. Caesars, partnered with the Wabanaki nations Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, Mi’kmaq nation and Penobscot nation, reported $428,296 in adjusted gross receipts from $5.5m.

Maine keeps 10 per cent of adjusted gross receipts in tax. August’s figures resulted in $355,575 paid to the state.

