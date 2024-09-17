Caesars opens first retail sportsbook in Maine

Caesars Entertainment is the first to accept in-person sports wagers in the state.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has opened the first in-person sports wagering location in the state of Maine. The newly opened sports entertainment venue Oddfellahs is a part of a partnership with First Tracks Investments. It opened on Friday Friday, September 13 in downtown Portland at 55 Market St.

A ceremonial first bet was placed by Portland Mayor Mark Dion alongside representatives from Caesars Sportsbook, First Tracks, the Portland City Council and the Maine Gambling Control Unit.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “We’d like to thank Governor Janet Mills, the Maine Gambling Control Unit, the Portland City Council and the entire state legislature for making today possible.

“It’s great to see the momentum following our launch of mobile sports wagering in the state through our historic partnership with three of the Wabanaki Nations. With the first in-person sportsbook now operational, we look forward to collaborating with First Tracks on additional in-person opportunities in Maine.”

“Building something new is always a challenge, but great teams make great things possible,” said Michael Cianchette, CEO of First Tracks Investments, LLC, operator of Oddfellahs. “This is an exciting venture for Maine’s harness racing industry, Wabanaki tribes, and sports fans across the state to access a new entertainment venue. We’re excited for whatever comes next and look forward to providing sustainable, responsible opportunities.”

See also: Maine sports betting handle reaches $35.6m in August

Full-service sports wagering is available through self-service betting kiosks and a ticket window on-site in addition to convenient cash deposits and withdrawals for Caesars Sportsbook mobile accounts. It’s open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, opening at noon Monday through Thursday and at 11.00am Friday through Sunday, staying open for each day’s advertised games.