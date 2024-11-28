Colorado sports betting handle reaches $601.2m in October

The handle increased 6.8 per cent from September.

US.- The Colorado Department of Revenue has announced monthly sports betting figures for October. Bettors placed wagers totalling $601.2m, up 6.8 per cent from September and up 8.4 per cent year-over-year. Revenue was $39.3m, down 16.2 per cent from the same month in 2023 and 28.6 per cent from September 2024.

Because of the 2024/25 NBA season starting on October 22, the basketball handle jumped from $33m in September to $82.4m. Retail sportsbooks lost $358,000. In September 2024, retail betting operations generated more than $460,000.

The Colorado Division of Gaming has opened applications for Responsible Gaming Grants. Applications will be accepted until December 1 for grants to be distributed in 2025. The grants are intended for nonprofit organisations and entities that support initiatives promoting responsible gaming, community development and other gaming-related projects.

The Division of Gaming will review grant applications and give recommendations to the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission (CLGCC) at the commission’s meeting in February 2025.