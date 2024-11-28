Focus Gaming News | North America | Sports betting

Colorado sports betting handle reaches $601.2m in October

Colorado sports betting handle reaches $601.2m in October
11/28/24

The handle increased 6.8 per cent from September.

US.- The Colorado Department of Revenue has announced monthly sports betting figures for October. Bettors placed wagers totalling $601.2m, up 6.8 per cent from September and up 8.4 per cent year-over-year. Revenue was $39.3m, down 16.2 per cent from the same month in 2023 and 28.6 per cent from September 2024.

Because of the 2024/25 NBA season starting on October 22, the basketball handle jumped from $33m in September to $82.4m. Retail sportsbooks lost $358,000. In September 2024, retail betting operations generated more than $460,000.

See also: Jackpot.com launches in Colorado

The Colorado Division of Gaming has opened applications for Responsible Gaming Grants. Applications will be accepted until December 1 for grants to be distributed in 2025. The grants are intended for nonprofit organisations and entities that support initiatives promoting responsible gaming, community development and other gaming-related projects.

The Division of Gaming will review grant applications and give recommendations to the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission (CLGCC) at the commission’s meeting in February 2025.

In this article:
Colorado Department of Revenue sports betting

Latest Articles