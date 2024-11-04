Sports betting in Colorado: handle reaches $562.9m in September

The sports betting handle was up 9.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $562.9m in September. That’s an increase of 9.8 per cent year-on-year and 51.2 per cent from August. Players bet $558.1m online and $4.8m at retail sportsbooks.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $55.1m, 21.6 per cent higher than $9.2m last year and 66 per cent more than in August. Online contributed $54.6m and retail $464,499.

Thanks to the start of the NFL season, American professional football was the most popular sport to bet on, with players betting $173.1m. Baseball followed with a handle of $69m, while college football generated $42.3m in bets. From the state’s 10 per cent levy on net proceeds, the Colorado Department of Revenue collected $4m. The state does not publish details on individual operator performance.