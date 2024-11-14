Jackpot.com launches in Colorado

Players can buy tickets for nationwide lottery games and digital scratch cards.

US.- The online lottery ticket platform Jackpot.com has launched in Colorado. Players can instantly buy tickets for nationwide games such as Mega Millions and Powerball and state lottery games, including Cash 5, Pick 3, and Lucky 4 Life.

The company purchases tickets on behalf of customers from official state lottery retailers. It displays a scan of tickets and transfers winnings under $600 in real-time to their account. For prizes greater than $600, Jackpot.com delivers the ticket to the winning player so they can collect the winnings from the Colorado Lottery. Colorado residents will also have access to digital scratch tickets.

Jackpot.com CEO and co-founder, Akshay Khanna, said: “At Jackpot.com, we remain committed to growing the safe and secure access to the lottery across the country and we could not be more excited to add Colorado as our seventh state. Last year, the Colorado Lottery reached $4bn in proceeds and they give back millions of dollars each year to state parks, schools, and various projects. They’re also notably invested in responsible gaming, which has been a staple at Jackpot.com since its inception. We can’t wait to become part of the Colorado community and provide an accessible and reliable lottery experience for players.”

See also: Gaming in Colorado: Chamonix Casino Hotel opens

In May, Jackpot.com announced its launch in New Jersey. The firm also operates in Arkansas, Texas, Ohio, New York, and Massachusetts. Jackpot.com has become the official lottery courier and provider of nationwide lottery results for The Associated Press (AP). It offers various state lottery results on APNews.com and to AP customers via lottery results feed.