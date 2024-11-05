Colorado Division of Gaming opens applications for Responsible gaming grants

Information is available on the Division of Gaming’s Responsible Gaming Grant web page.

US.- The Colorado Division of Gaming has opened applications for its Responsible Gaming Grants. Applications will be accepted until December 1 for grants to be distributed in 2025. The grants are intended for nonprofit organisations and entities that support initiatives promoting responsible gaming, community development and other gaming-related projects.

Information is available on the Division of Gaming’s Responsible Gaming Grant web page. The Division of Gaming will review grant applications and give recommendations to the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission (CLGCC) at the commission’s meeting in February 2025.

Christopher Schroder, director of the Colorado Division of Gaming, said: “We are excited to accept applications and look forward to supporting innovative projects that promote responsible gaming in Colorado. This responsible gaming grant program shows Colorado’s continued dedication to responsible gaming, while maintaining integrity for Colorado Gaming.”

Meanwhile, the Colorado Division of Gaming has reported that 288 people have enrolled in its Self-Exclusion Programme in the first year. The programme allows people to voluntarily exclude themselves from gambling activities overseen by the CDG and the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission.

Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $562.9m in September. That’s an increase of 9.8 per cent year-on-year and 51.2 per cent from August. Players bet $558.1m online and $4.8m at retail sportsbooks.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $55.1m, 21.6 per cent higher than $9.2m last year and 66 per cent more than in August. Online contributed $54.6m and retail $464,499.