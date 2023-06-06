LNBP Mexico extends agreement with Sportradar

The extension of the agreement comes as a result of a major collaboration that includes data services, coaching and a provision of additional integrity measures to safeguard basketball in Mexico.

Press release.- The National Professional Basketball League (LNPB) today announced the extension of a multi-year agreement with Sportradar. The deal initiated in 2020 was extended in 2023 and includes the LNBP and LNBP Women’s League competitions.

LNBP will have a comprehensive set of Sportradar’s best-of-breed solutions; including Synergy Stats data collection and statistics, the Synergy Coaching platform and integrity services through the Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) to monitor all games in both competitions.

The UFDS is used to monitor major international basketball competitions and leagues to provide greater transparency to the competitions. It also provides sophisticated machine learning algorithms to detect any possible match-fixing or irregular activity, providing the LNBP with powerful tools to protect its competitions.

In addition, Synergy Coaching coverage for the 13 LNBP Men’s teams and 11 LNBP Women’s teams will be provided, all will have access to the platform to analyse the performance of their players, analyse opponents and have all the statistics and play-by-play video of each player/team during the season for the benefit of the development of Mexican basketball.

Victor Fernandez, director of Sports and Partnerships at Sportradar said: “We are delighted to extend the agreement with LNBP to offer advanced data, analytics and technology solutions. We aim to further grow the sport in Mexico and drive new commercial opportunities by introducing Mexican basketball to a wider audience.”

Alonso Izaguirre, general commissioner of the LNBP underlined: “In the LNBP we are constantly looking to improve and innovate in all areas to give all our fans new experiences during game day and hand in hand with Sportradar with tools like Synergy Stats and Synergy Coaching, you can have all the statistical information of each of our games and teams will continue to professionalize the technical area of scouting.

“We are honoured to work in synergy with an ally that shares our values as an institution and that, in addition, seeks the development and professionalism of world basketball.”