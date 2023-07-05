Sportradar’s Elite Prep Basketball Tournament “Sportradar Showdown” tips off in Las Vegas, July 13-16

Inaugural event to showcase the world’s top amateur basketball talent for college coaches and NBA Talent Scouts.

Press release.- Sportradar has announced Sportradar Showdown, an inaugural grassroots basketball tournament scheduled to be held at Coronado High School in Henderson, NV from July 13-16, 2023.

The tournament will showcase the skills of 17 exceptional amateur basketball teams, featuring the most talented players from the Under Armour Association and Adidas 3SSB amateur basketball circuit. The event also will highlight a select team of top international prospects from the NBA Academy.

Sportradar’s Synergy Basketball Products’ new Actionable Insights offering will capture extensive data including shot quality, offensive roles, player comps, adjusted team stats, player impact and projections, throughout the tournament, offering invaluable insights for the use of college coaches and NBA talent scouts. This data will help NBA Front Offices and College Coaching Staffs evaluate players for recruitment and drafting, equipping them with the necessary tools to unlock the potential of these athletes and facilitate their development.

The multi-day event will adopt a pool play-style tournament format. Divided into four groups of four teams each, every participating team will engage in three opening-round games. The top two teams from each group will then progress to the elite eight single elimination bracket. The remaining two teams from each group will have an opportunity to showcase their skills in the eight-team single elimination “silver” bracket. In total, each team will play six games, with two games per day on Friday (July 14), Saturday (July 15), and Sunday (July 16).

The event will tip off with a play-in game on Thursday, June 13, between Adidas’ 3SSB Dream Vision (San Diego, CA) and Under Armour Association’s Texas Impact (Dallas, TX), with the winner securing a spot in the field of 16.