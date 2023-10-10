Sportradar selected to power Taiwan’s sports lottery with customised omnichannel sportsbook and player management solution

Sportradar supports more than ten government-approved lotteries around the world.

Managed-services sportsbook solution, ORAKO, to underpin sports betting in Taiwan for the next decade.

Press release.- Sportradar has been selected as the official technology and services solution provider by the Taiwan Sports Lottery, following an international tender process. Based on the breadth of services included, the structure and longevity of the industry-first agreement, Sportradar is set to transform the sports betting experience in Taiwan as part of the consortium that will operate the Taiwan Sports Lottery from 2024 through 2033.

Being appointed as part of the consortium formed by ADATA Technology as the licence holder, Taiwan Sports Lottery Company Ltd (TSLC) as the operator and China Trust Bank, further strengthens Sportradar’s industry position in the Asia Pacific region. The consortium was awarded the third Sports Lottery License issued by the Taiwan Government’s Sports Administration in December 2022.

ORAKO, the Company’s end-to-end sportsbook and player account management solution, will be fully implemented across more than 2,600 retail outlets in Taiwan as well as across web and mobile channels as it is designed to scale for omnichannel use.

Sportradar’s technology will power the Lottery with ORAKO Sports Betting and Player Management platform, Managed Trading Services, Pre-match and Live data and odds, Audiovisual streaming, Marketing services and other Sportradar ORAKO solution integrated services.

The solution includes the delivery of the required equipment at retail stores including customized lottery terminals and printers, and digital multimedia displays to provide live sports and betting information.

As part of the agreement, Sportradar also established a local team in Taipei to provide operational support and expertise alongside TSLC’s team members on the ground.

Carsten Koerl, chief executive officer, of Sportradar, said: “Our experience working with government-run lotteries around the world, coupled with our innovative technology and end-to-end ORAKO solution means Sportradar is well-placed to operate as part of a successful consortium for the Taiwan Sports Lottery.

“We’re able to bring the full range of betting services to deliver a high-quality and consistent experience for people playing the games, whether they’re in retail outlets, playing via the internet or on their mobile devices.”

Ted Lin, president of Taiwan Sports Lottery Company Ltd, said: “Our aim is to redefine the sports betting experience and Sportradar has a full suite of technological solutions to help us achieve that.

“With a proven track record of working with established lottery providers globally, we look forward to harnessing the synergies with Sportradar to transform the sports betting landscape in Taiwan.”

Sportradar supports more than ten government-approved lotteries around the world with its technological solutions including Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Norway and Finland.