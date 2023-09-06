Sportradar awarded temporary Kentucky sports wagering services licence

Sportradar now holds 47 licences, or equivalent, in North America across US states, territories, tribes, and Canada.

Press release.- Sportradar Group AG has today announced the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has granted US betting subsidiary, Sportradar Solutions LLC, a Temporary Sports Wagering Services Licence for the state of Kentucky.

Legal in-person sports betting will be available in Kentucky beginning on September 7, with online betting to follow on September 28.