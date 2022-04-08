Sportradar powers Norsk Tipping’s growth by providing retail solution to norwegian operator

Sportradar has announced it has integrated the company’s internet-based Self-Service Betting Terminal software into 245 retail outlets across Norway.

Press release.- Sportradar, the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, has integrated the company’s internet-based Self-Service Betting Terminal (iSSBT) software into 245 retail outlets across Norway as part of an expanded agreement to support the growth of the Norwegian state gaming operator Norsk Tipping.

The iSSBT points of sale – more than 500 in total – provide bettors with a similar user experience and features to Norsk Tipping’s online sportsbook offering, which is also powered by Sportradar’s unrivalled sportsbook technology.

Additionally, Norsk Tipping customers only require a single account to place bets, whether in-store or online, resulting in a seamless user experience across all channels, while also delivering administrative efficiencies to the operator.

Providing operators with the flexibility to fully customise their offering to players, Sportradar’s next-generation solution incorporates the company’s market-leading betting and gaming product catalogue including odds, statistics, betting entertainment widgets, audiovisual live streaming, virtual betting, marketing advertisement and the renowned Sportradar Managed Trading Services, fully integrated into the highly flexible and customisable Sportradar Sportsbook Platform.

Jacob Lopez Curciel, Managing Director, Managed Platform Services, Sportradar said: “The use of our sportsbook solution to power the Norsk Tipping retail network is the latest in a series of continuing improvements that enhance their sports betting offering and optimise their business operations. The wide range of services provided by Sportradar underpin what has proven to be a highly collaborative relationship that has delivered great results for our partner.”

Hans Erland Ringsvold, Head of Gaming Operations at Norsk Tipping said: “While the industry is undergoing significant digital transformation, retail continues to be an important channel for our company, as it has been throughout our history.

“Through our partnership with Sportradar, we have established a mobile-first and online distribution strategy whilst maintaining a presence in retail. This approach enables us to cater for a digital optimised sportsbook offering, also made available for our biggest and most important retailers. This launch in retail marks the start of a next-generation retail solution for sports and we are very keen to learn how this is received by customers.”

The launch of Norsk Tipping’s retail solution is the latest project to be delivered by Sportradar on behalf of the Norwegian state gaming operator. It follows the establishment of Norsk Tipping’s online sportsbook last year which was readied for the market at the beginning of the rescheduled European Championship 2020.

