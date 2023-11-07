Sportradar partners with Caribbean CAGE for custom sports betting experience

Sportradar and Caribbean CAGE LLC enter into a partnership to bring world-class sports betting technology, content and Managed Trading Services to the Caribbean Community and South America.

Press release.- Sportradar has been selected as the official technology and services provider to Caribbean CAGE LLC, as the Caribbean and Latin American gaming company seeks to establish a high-quality and immersive sports betting offering for bettors in multiple jurisdictions including Antigua-Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, and St. Kitts-Nevis. The multi-year agreement follows a competitive tender process.

Sportradar is fully implementing ORAKO, its high performance and feature-rich player account management (PAM) and sports betting solution, to launch a customisable omnichannel sportsbook offering that allows the CAGE Companies to engage bettors in multiple jurisdictions through one integration while delivering a consistent betting experience across retail, desktop, and mobile web channels.

The ORAKO solution provides a single point of access to Sportradar’s award-winning portfolio of betting products and services, allowing operators to choose how they configure their sportsbooks. The CAGE Companies has opted to set up its sports betting offering with Managed Trading Services (MTS), which will provide bettors in the region with access to a comprehensive range of pre-match and live betting content.

Further, the live betting aspect of the agreement connects the CAGE Companies’ customers with content featuring Sportradar’s premium sports partners which includes major U.S. leagues including the NBA, NHL and MLB, as well as globally recognised sports properties such as UEFA Champions League. Sportradar also has a major cricket portfolio and expects its cricket offerings to provide great opportunities for the CAGE Companies customers around the Caribbean Community.

Jacob Lopez, senior vice president Managed Sportsbook Services at Sportradar said: “Sportradar has a strong track record of collaborating with operators to establish new betting offerings that are dynamic and engage customers deeply. Combined with the advanced technological capabilities of the ORAKO solution, Sportradar is best positioned to partner with Caribbean CAGE and deliver a customisable sportsbook offering that enhances the sports betting experience for a diverse customer base across the region.”

Robert L. Johnson, founder of The RLJ Companies, and the CAGE Companies Majority Owner, stated: “We are extremely excited to have entered into a strategic partnership with Sportradar. Together, we plan to operate Sports Betting at retail locations and online in markets throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. CAGE has existing licenses for Sports Betting in several countries in the region and we are working toward launching our new partnership during the first quarter of 2024.“

CAGE Companies chairman and CEO, Robert B. Washington Jr. commented, “CAGE Sports will deliver a world-class product to the benefit of small businesses throughout the region. Our customers will also benefit by having access to both retail and digital solutions to wager on their sport of choice. We see sports betting as a big part of the growth of our company. Having Sportradar as our partner creates tremendous value and will assist us in delivering a world-class sports betting experience.”