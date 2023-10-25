DerbyWheel announces three year partnership with Sportradar 

Sportradar will provide bet monitoring through their team of experts using the company’s proven Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS).

Sportradar to provide integrity services to support fair sport at all DerbyWheel events.

Press release.- DerbyWheel (DW), a new global Professional Keirin concept has announced a three-year partnership with a leading sports technology company, Sportradar, for integrity services to help safeguard their competitions.

Officially hitting the boards for its inaugural season in 2024, DerbyWheel will bring the thrilling sport of Keirin racing to a global audience, having previously been a closed domestic enterprise in Japan and Korea.

In its homeland of Japan, the Keirin is all about sports betting, being one of only five sports that it’s legal to bet on and operates as a successful sports betting business. The DerbyWheel business model will focus on content distribution to provide a live feed and data to licensors for the purposes of sports betting supported by other commercial revenue from DW events.

Sportradar will assist DerbyWheel on the sports integrity side of the event, looking to ensure the highest levels of fair play and protect DerbyWheel from threats such as match-fixing, doping and other fraud. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar will provide bet monitoring through their team of experts using the company’s proven Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS). Sportradar will also provide intelligence and investigation, integrity auditing and education & prevention services for DerbyWheel professional riders.

See also: Sportradar selected to power Taiwan’s sports lottery with customised omnichannel sportsbook and player management solution

James Pope, CEO of DerbyWheel said: “Sportradar has the credentials at operating the best-in-class range of solutions for sports, media and betting industries and so we are incredibly proud to be partnering with them. Operating at a gold standard level from the get-go is of huge importance to us. Our partnership with Sportradar shows our commitment to integrity and ensuring DerbyWheel events will deliver high quality sport at the pinnacle of fair play.”

Sportradar’s EVP Integrity Services, Andreas Krannich added: “As the new global Keirin Racing event, Derby Wheel sets high standards from the outset and shows that they are firmly dedicated to providing clean and fair sport to its fans. The formation of this partnership puts robust measures in place to mitigate any integrity threats that may arise. At Sportradar, we are fully committed to assisting our partner’s integrity operations and look forward to supporting DerbyWheel over the coming years.”

Details of the DerbyWheel 2024 season will be announced later this year.