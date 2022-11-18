Sportradar launches first-of-its-kind ‘Virtual Stadium’ solution ahead of global soccer tournament

Sportradar Virtual Stadium delivers a personalised betting experience, allowing operators to choose which social components to include in their set-up.

Press release.- Sportradar today launched ‘Sportradar Virtual Stadium’, an artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven social engagement solution for sportsbook operators to connect more deeply with bettors and enrich the user experience throughout this winter’s global soccer competition in Qatar.

Sportradar Virtual Stadium provides bettors with the opportunity to socialise with their peers and share the live sports experience by participating in the conversation and friendly debate on betting content, pre-match build-up and on-the-pitch action.

This allows operators to interact with bettors as well as develop and nurture their own online communities, resulting in a deeper understanding of customer behaviour.

Available to operators worldwide, Sportradar Virtual Stadium elevates the fan experience by virtue of being the first engagement solution on the market to feature:

Game-specific chat rooms for upcoming and live matches

Free-to-play betting opportunities

Fan polls asking for opinions on hot sports topics

Cheer-meters that highlight how fans are reacting to a particular match occurrence

Hosted on a sportsbook’s home page and running alongside sport-specific betting content, Sportradar Virtual Stadium delivers a personalised betting experience, allowing operators to choose which social components to include in their set-up and tailor the contents to the interests and preferences of their customer base.

Blaz Zitnik, managing director, Betting Entertainment Tools at Sportradar said: “Built upon our more than 20 years’ experience in the data space and an unrivalled tech stack, the Sportradar Virtual Stadium solution is helping operators maximise the full commercial potential of this winter’s global soccer tournament.

“By combining innovative engagement tools with deep end-user insights, operators can deliver a personalised soccer experience that engages their customers for longer periods of time and increases loyalty.”