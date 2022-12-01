Sportradar awarded Ohio sports gaming supplier licence

Legal sports betting will be available in Ohio from January 1, 2023.

Press release.- Sportradar Group AG today announced the Ohio Casino Control Commission has granted US betting subsidiary, Sportradar Solutions LLC, a Sports Gaming Supplier License for the state of Ohio.

Sportradar now holds 41 licences, or equivalent, in North America across US states, territories, tribes, and Canada, providing its services to a wide range of clients operating within these jurisdictions, and advancing transparency and integrity and delivering accurate sports data to sanctioned sports betting and gaming agencies.

