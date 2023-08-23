Sportradar and U.S. Soccer forge exclusive partnership to expand global reach

U.S. Soccer and Sportradar have entered an exclusive, multi-year partnership to amplify the federation’s data distribution worldwide.

Press release.- Following a competitive selection process, U.S. Soccer has announced a global, long-term partnership with Sportradar to enhance and expand the distribution of the federation’s data and content around the world, bringing it to a wider audience.

Under the terms of the agreement, for both U.S. and international markets, Sportradar has exclusive rights to collect, license and distribute the federation’s official betting and media data.

In addition, Sportradar has won the exclusive distribution rights for live AV streaming of U.S. Soccer competitions for betting purposes, available outside of the U.S. Sportradar’s official provider designation will enable U.S. Soccer to commercialize its data and content through Sportradar’s global network of more than 900 regulated betting operators and 350 media clients.

U.S. Soccer and Sportradar will also collaborate on the development of bespoke data-driven solutions to help deepen existing fan relationships, attract and engage the next generation of National Team supporters, and increase opportunities for monetization, driving further growth.

The deal, which covers more than 111 matches per year across U.S. Men’s (USMNT) and Women’s (USWNT) National Team competitions, including the SheBelieves Cup and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – which will see superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF visit FC Cincinnati as Houston Dynamo hosts Real Salt Lake in the tournament semifinals on Aug. 23 – comes at a pivotal time for soccer in America.

Several major global soccer events featuring the USMNT and USWNT will be held in the U.S. including the 2024 Copa America, the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Additionally, U.S. Soccer joined the Mexican Football Federation to launch a combined bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

U.S. Soccer will also engage Sportradar’s Integrity Services for bet monitoring through its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) Services, Integrity Audit, and Education & Prevention, including anti-match fixing workshops.

Eric Conrad, executive vice president, strategic partnerships & content, Sportradar, said: “The profile of soccer globally across both the men’s and women’s game is the highest its ever been. At this important moment for the sport, this partnership reflects the shared commitment we have with U.S. Soccer to bring the sport to a larger audience both domestically and on an international level.

“We know that when fans place bets on a game, their interest in the sport intensifies. I am confident that our scale, technology and leadership in the market will position us to effectively monetize these rights with a strong focus on future value creation.”

Ross Moses, vice president, business Ventures of U.S. Soccer, said: “The partnership with Sportradar is massive for U.S. Soccer.

“The incredible youth and diversity that strengthen the USMNT and USWNT are just as evident in our fan bases, and this is an obvious area – not only gaming but technology broadly – to accelerate the growth of our sport and connect new partners to important growth demographics.

“It’s well recognized that the next four years are an unprecedented opportunity for American soccer, and partnering with an industry leader like Sportradar sets an amazing foundation for U.S. Soccer to protect the integrity of the sport while engaging a competitive and fast-evolving marketplace.”

The agreement with U.S. Soccer follows Sportradar’s recent CONMEBOL deal announcement and further demonstrates Sportradar’s commitment to being an innovative sports technology and betting partner for the sport of soccer, driving new revenues, engaging fans and safeguarding competitions. The company’s global soccer partners now include FIFA, UEFA, CONMEBOL, Bundesliga and the Asian Football Confederation.