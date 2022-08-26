Sportradar and International Golf Federation enter integrity partnership

Sportradar will use its proven fraud detection services to help uphold the integrity of International Golf Federation competitions.

Press release.- Sportradar Integrity Services, a unit of Sportradar and a global supplier of sport integrity solutions and partner to over 150 sports federations and leagues, today entered a multi-year integrity partnership with the International Golf Federation (IGF).

Under the terms of the initial two-year agreement, Sportradar Integrity Services will draw upon its substantial experience and expertise to provide bet monitoring through its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), an advanced and proven bet monitoring solution, for several IGF competitions.

This will initially include the 2022 and 2023 editions of both the Espirito Santo Trophy, as well as the Eisenhower Trophy, with the Espirito Santo Trophy commencing in France tomorrow.

The UFDS has been independently assessed and verified by recognized experts in the field of sports betting and integrity. Betting patterns are analysed for abnormalities by a global team of qualified integrity experts, and any suspicious matches are subsequently reported to partners, allowing critical visibility into worldwide match-fixing.

Sportradar Integrity Services have detected more than 7,300 suspicious matches during the past 17 years with over 600 of these taking place in 2022 alone.

IGF executive director, Antony Scanlon said: “The International Golf Federation is fully committed to the fight against the integrity threats facing our sport, and by partnering with Sportradar Integrity Services, we are putting ourselves in the best position to keep our competitions free of such concerns. The UFDS bet monitoring solution will provide vital oversight of the global betting market, with their integrity specialists available to alert us to any irregularities that may arise.”

Sportradar Integrity Services Managing Director Andreas Krannich added: “In recent years we have witnessed an increase in match-fixing issues, with a greater range of sports targeted as part of this.

“As such, Sportradar Integrity Services are delighted to partner with the International Golf Federation. Golf has a large viewership around the world and we look forward to assisting in the protection of International Golf Federation competitions from all integrity-related risks over the coming years.”

Sportradar partners with Turkish basketball federation on a comprehensive rights deal

Sportradar has recently announced a multi-year agreement with the Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF). This marks Sportradar’s first significant partnership with the sport of basketball in Turkey.

Sportradar will deploy its comprehensive suite of best-in-class solutions; including data collection, integrity services through the Universal Fraud Detection System, and the installation of the Synergy Automated Camera System, featuring motion-based AI video capture technology, across several TBF leagues in 27 venues around the country. As part of the agreement, Sportradar will distribute betting video content and data both domestically and internationally.

This partnership encompasses the first-tier Turkish Basketball Super League (BSL), second-tier Turkish Basketball First League (TBL) and all cup competitions, including the Presidential Cup. Sportradar will have international rights to all BSL and TBL games and cup competitions starting this season (2022-23) and will have domestic rights beginning in the 2024-25 season.