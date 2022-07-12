Sportradar partners with Turkish basketball federation on a comprehensive rights deal

Sportradar’s Synergy Automated Camera Systems will be introduced in 27 Sports venues across the country.

Press release.- Sportradar today announced a multi-year agreement with the Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF). This marks Sportradar’s first significant partnership with the sport of basketball in Turkey.

Sportradar will deploy its comprehensive suite of best-in-class solutions; including data collection, integrity services through the Universal Fraud Detection System, and the installation of the Synergy Automated Camera System, featuring motion-based AI video capture technology, across several TBF leagues in 27 venues around the country. As part of the agreement, Sportradar will distribute betting video content and data both domestically and internationally.

This partnership encompasses the first-tier Turkish Basketball Super League (BSL), second-tier Turkish Basketball First League (TBL) and all cup competitions, including the Presidential Cup. Sportradar will have international rights to all BSL and TBL games and cup competitions starting this season (2022-23) and will have domestic rights beginning in the 2024-25 season.

Jan Pommer, head of sport content and partnerships, EMEA for Sportradar, said: “We are delighted to partner with the TBF to deliver advanced data, analytics and technology solutions to further grow the sport of basketball in Turkey and drive new commercial opportunities by introducing Turkish basketball to a broader and more international audience.”

Hidayet Türkoğlu, CEO of Turkish Basketball Federation, said: “Today, it’s quite important and necessary to take advantage of technology in sports. By signing this agreement with Sportradar, we will have the opportunity to follow the developmental process of our teams and players by using the features of cutting-edge technology.

“We believe that our partnership with Sportradar will have a great impact on Turkish basketball. This agreement will move Turkish basketball one step forward in accordance with the Turkish Basketball Federation’s aims and vision. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to signing our agreement with Sportradar.”