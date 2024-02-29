Sportingtech strikes new partnership with content supplier RubyPlay

This latest agreement reinforces the operator’s ambitious growth plans, as it aims to further expand across regulated markets.

Press release.- Sportingtech has partnered with igaming development studio, RubyPlay, to integrate its portfolio of entertaining slot games into its platform.

The addition of RubyPlay’s content will significantly boost Sportingtech’s offering which boasts more than 100,000 titles from over 100 selected global partners.

Games will include Immortal Ways Diamonds, Diamond Explosion 7s, and Mad Hit Marlin Bonanza as Sportingtech cements its status as the number one platform provider across the LatAm region, which is a major focus for the brand in 2024.

Moreover, RubyPlay is an innovative igaming company specialising in designing and developing slot games, with additional tools and support to add value to its operator partners.

In addition, this latest partnership deal reinforces the company’s growth plans, as it focuses on expanding across regulated markets, with an emphasis on delivering tailored content and products to its vast number of partners.

Robert Nevill, senior commercial manager at Sportingtech, said: “We are always seeking ways to enhance the content portfolio that we provide to our operator partners. RubyPlay has created a strong reputation in the LatAm market and integrating its library of slots will go a long way to ensuring operators can deliver a diverse range of titles to its players.

“RubyPlay prides itself on creating unique gaming experiences and we are sure that the array of games will be well received by operators and players alike.”

Dr. Eyal Loz, chief product officer at RubyPlay, expressed: “Being able to partner with a tier-one provider in Sportingtech will further our ambitious growth plans, ensuring our content is engaged by as wide an audience as possible.

“Sportingtech prides itself on providing bespoke offerings and we are thrilled that our content is going to play a key part in its top-class delivery to operators.”