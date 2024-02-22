Sportingtech pens LatAm content deal with igaming supplier Darwin Gaming

The deal cements Sportingtech’s position as the go-to tier one provider for LatAm operators.

Award-winning platform to significantly appeal to LatAm players with integration of localised games.

Press release.- Full-service betting and gaming platform provider Sportingtech has partnered with Maltese igaming supplier Darwin Gaming, to integrate its portfolio of mobile-friendly games.

Under the terms of the agreement, Darwin Gaming will add more than 60 high-quality online games, such as Luva Melhor do Mundo, Brasil Goool, and Crash Evolution, to Sportingtech’s robust igaming platform, which already features more than 100,000 games from over 100 carefully selected games providers.

Darwin Gaming prides itself on delivering one-of-a-kind experiences, with an expansive portfolio of content that appeals to LatAm audiences. Football instant win games, blackjack, and bingo have grown in popularity in the region and will be a huge part of this improved offering from Sportingtech.

The deal cements Sportingtech’s position as the go-to tier one provider for LatAm operators thanks to its nuanced and tailored approach which was crowned Platform of the Year at last year’s SBC Summit Latinoamérica Awards.

Reinforcing the focus Sportingtech is placing on LatAm, Darwin Gaming’s Spanish and Portuguese language games will provide a unique appeal for players across the region’s diverse markets.

Robert Nevill, senior commercial manager at Sportingtech, said: “We are delighted to partner with Darwin Gaming to continue enhancing our online games portfolio in a time when trends and tastes are ever-changing.

“We are confident that with Darwin Gaming’s mobile gaming expertise and its rich LatAm-themed releases, we will continue to thrill players with the new experiences they crave.”

Rui Pena, chief operating officer at Darwin Gaming, said: “Partnering with such a highly-regarded provider as Sportingtech is a vital step for us and we are pleased that our portfolio has found a home on their reliable, dynamic platform.

“Sportingtech prides itself on being able to diversify and customise its offering and with our products, I am certain this will be achieved.”