RubyPlay debuts in US market

RubyPlay will deliver over half of its portfolio to the social casino.

The igaming development studio has signed a content distribution deal with Yellow Social Interactive.

US.- RubyPlay, a B2B iGaming development studio, has entered the US market after signing a content distribution deal with social gaming operator Yellow Social Interactive (YSI). RubyPlay will deliver over half of its portfolio in what is its first foray into the realm of social gaming.

The studio says it worked closely with YSI in order to optimise games for a social gaming setting, adapting the look and feel of each title.

Dr. Eyal Loz, CPO of RubyPlay, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Yellow Social Interactive. This partnership not only marks our first entry into the US, but also underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, responsible, and engaging gaming experiences. We want to provide an exceptional social casino experience that resonates with a broad audience, which is why we’ve worked hard to adapt our offering accordingly.”

Recently, RubyPlay secured a content distribution agreement with Black Ocean B.V. making entire games portfolio available on the Atlas-IAC platform.