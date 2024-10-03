Sportingtech strengthens its cybersecurity infrastructure with Continent 8 partnership

The aim is to safeguard its platform with advanced cybersecurity services.

This fully managed MSOC and SIEM solution offers continuous 24x7x365 monitoring response.

Press release.- Sportingtech has announced it has expanded its partnership with Continent 8 Technologies to safeguard its platform with advanced cybersecurity services.

As a long-term partner, Sportingtech utilises Continent 8’s cloud solutions for high-performance connectivity, availability, and uptime across its betting and gaming platforms. This enhanced collaboration now enables Sportingtech to access Continent 8’s full suite of services, including industry-leading cybersecurity solutions.

With support from both Continent 8 and its specialist cybersecurity arm, C8 Secure, Sportingtech will integrate Continent 8’s Managed Security Operations Centre (MSOC) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) services.

This fully managed MSOC and SIEM solution offers continuous 24x7x365 monitoring, advanced threat detection to identify anomalies and potential risks, integrated threat intelligence for proactive threat management, and a cutting-edge SIEM architecture for high-performance analytics and efficient incident response. As a result, Sportingtech’s entire IT infrastructure —including

endpoints, servers, cloud environments, and network devices— will be comprehensively monitored and protected.

Michael Jack, chief technology officer at Sportingtech, said: “Sportingtech is excited to expand our partnership with Continent 8 by incorporating their MSOC and SIEM services into our cybersecurity operations.

“Their tailored service approach aligns perfectly with our need for bespoke, reliable, and responsive cybersecurity solutions. This partnership empowers us to enhance our security posture while maintaining the flexibility and attention to detail that drive our success.”

Patrick Gardner, vice president and chief security officer at Continent 8, added: “Continent 8 is excited to further its collaboration with Sportingtech as both its infrastructure and cybersecurity partner. We have been powering and protecting the igaming and online sports betting market for over 25 years, and our MSOC and SIEM services will provide the necessary threat prevention, detection and response framework to safeguard Sportingtech’s extensive gaming operations.”