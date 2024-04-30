Sportingtech highlights vast LatAm expertise at SiGMA Americas

Sportingtech’s LatAm team showcased local expertise and innovative products at BiS SiGMA Americas.

Press release.- Sportingtech has introduced some of its newly-appointed LatAm team at this year’s BiS SiGMA Americas, showcasing how its local know-how and intuitive products can elevate any operator’s position in the region.

On-hand for the duration of the event in São Paulo was Marina Selmi, regional sales manager – LatAm, who outlined the full power of the supplier’s solution. Sportingtech’s expertise in the LatAm market was on display to more than 10,000 delegates, with the company boasting a comprehensive understanding of customer preferences across the region.

Laura Manzella, senior account manager, was also present to provide insight into the current landscape. Laura was able to inform partners of the latest regulatory updates and detailed the provider’s most recent technological developments to highlight its robust products.

Sportingtech has made great strides in developing its LatAm-facing team in recent months, with boots-on-the-ground personnel keeping abreast of the changing legislative scene to ensure compliance.

The supplier places a huge emphasis on its people and takes pride in fostering a collaborative and supportive culture. To coincide with this, there have been several key hires in senior positions across the company to help accelerate growth, following CEO Tom Ustunel’s appointment in December 2023.

This year’s event saw Sportingtech pick up another high-profile industry accolade as Ustunel won the coveted CEO of the Year award. The win recognised the leadership and commitment he has brought to Sportingtech as the brand is primed for more growth across the globe in 2024.

Tom Ustunel, CEO at Sportingtech, said: “BiS SiGMA Americas is certainly one of the most important events in the calendar, and we had a tremendous experience at this year’s show.

“It was important for us to showcase our local team members who have acquired a comprehensive understanding of the region and how we can positively impact the offerings of current and prospective partners. With regulations in Brazil almost finalised, and other markets showing unique appeal and growth potential, we are well-placed to exceed operators’ expectations across LatAm.”