Sportingtech continues growth with a new office in Sofia 

Sportingtech strengthens its commitment to growth and innovation.

Press release.- Sportingtech has opened the doors to its latest office in Sofia, Bulgaria this month. This move to a larger, state-of-the-art facility at Megapark marks another milestone for the company, following the recent opening of its São Paulo office, one of five global locations.



The new Sofia office offers cutting-edge facilities and space for further growth, underscoring Sportingtech’s dedication to providing top-tier infrastructure for its operator and talented, world-class team.

Tom Ustunel, CEO of Sportingtech, said: “We pride ourselves on delivering a highly configurable platform that allows our customers to create unique and seamless player experiences.

“Our investment in this new office and our tech team ensures we can continue pushing the boundaries of innovation, stability and customisation—keeping our clients ahead of the curve.”