Sportingtech releases ‘industry-first’ football crash game with Jogo Global

Press release.- Sportingtech has teamed up with casino content developer Jogo Global to release a new LatAm-facing crash game, Kick Off.

The football-themed ‘Fast Game’ injects further LatAm flavour into Sportingtech’s game portfolio as it looks to cement its reputation as a tier-one provider across the region’s diverse markets.

In the never-seen-before release, up to 20,000 players can enjoy simultaneous gameplay, with real-time visibility when players choose to cash out. The release also offers the opportunity to place two bets at once and gives two 50 per cent cash-out options, as well as being packed with social and community engagement tools.

Jogo Global is one of the fastest-growing Fast Game and casino content developers and platform providers in the industry working out of the UK, Brazil and the USA. It offers customised Fast Game development using ground-breaking and real-time technology,

The online and mobile-friendly Kick Off game will be available initially in both English and Portuguese language versions.

This partnership with Jogo Global builds on Sportingtech’s tier-one reputation in LatAm and adds to the provider’s localised games line-up.

Tommy Molloy, chief product officer at Sportingtech, said: “We are pleased to release Kick Off in collaboration with Jogo Global, who have created a game that appeals to the tastes of LatAm players. Crash games are extremely popular across the region’s markets and with the added football theme, we are sure it will be a hit.

“Jogo Global listened to our brief and worked closely with us to produce a brand-new game that we are proud to add to our platform.”

David Marcus, CEO at Jogo Global, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Sportingtech on this ground-breaking release. They are the perfect partner and this release is the first of a range of Fast Games that they will be launching.

“Kick Off is not only an engaging and compelling game in its own right – the multi-bet, social and multiplayer features offer a flavour of great things to come from the Fast Games vertical. Watch this space!”