Sportingtech agrees three-year partnership with The Malta Trust Foundation

Sportingtech will support TMTF for the next three years.

The supplier will provide significant support to a worthy cause.

Press release.- Sportingtech has agreed to support the work of The Malta Trust Foundation (TMTF) and its ongoing initiatives for the next three years.

With a huge footprint in Malta, this partnership cements Sportingtech’s people-centric ethos of supporting wider communities in which it operates and ensuring a positive future for residents.

TMTF was founded in 2015 by former President of Malta, Her Excellency, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, with its core purpose to develop initiatives that help children and young people who face daily challenges and who are at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

The Foundation brings together academics, psychosocial professionals, the business community, and civil society organizations to bridge the gaps within existing services.

Vulnerable communities are aided through initiatives that are both educational and empowering in assisting individuals to reach their full potential, with an emphasis on projects of a psychosocial nature.

Her Excellency, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Founder of TMTF, commented: “The Malta Trust Foundation is grateful for the contribution of the business community to our social projects aiming at empowering and supporting disadvantaged children and young people. The important support by Sportingtech is truly welcome at a time when the demands for assistance from vulnerable families are continuously increasing.”

Colin McDonagh, chief sales officer at Sportingtech, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to establish a partnership with such a worthwhile cause. The Malta Trust Foundation does some outstanding work, and it is a humbling experience to see the projects and initiatives in action.

Then, he added: “This is the latest of our charitable partnerships and we fully understand how important this work is for many communities.”