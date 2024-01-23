Sportingtech appoints Tom Ustunel as CEO

Key appointment to take the helm during an exciting growth period.

Press release.- Sportingtech has announced Tom Ustunel as its new CEO, entrusting the respected figure to spearhead its further expansion in 2024.

Ustunel has been working with Sportingtech for the last two years, supporting strategic initiatives, embedding himself in the company’s ethos, and familiarising himself with the brand’s award-winning products and solutions.

Ustunel’s career has seen him lead teams in high-profile companies across the industry, including a previous position as chief of gaming operations at GameAccount Network (GAN). Earlier in his career, he was Betting and Gaming Director at News UK for over six years, overseeing a significant expansion of its gaming assets.

As a natural leader, Ustunel has fronted projects that have maximised offerings for customers and bettors alike, with a key focus on product development.

In his new role, Ustunel will be at the helm for an exciting period at Sportingtech, with more growth in the LatAm market a key focus for the provider, as it looks to build on an impressive 2023. This appointment also coincides with a number of internal promotions as the brand maintains a strong focus on its people.

Sportingtech won multiple industry awards over the last 12 months thanks to its top-tier product offering. The company picked up the coveted Platform Provider of the Year award at the SBC Summit Latinoamérica alongside the Multi-Channel Supplier award at this year’s SBC Summit Barcelona, with a number of other awards recognising the success of the business across key regulated markets.

Ustunel will provide experience with his strong credentials as Sportingtech looks to make an impact on the industry in 2024.

Tom Ustunel, CEO at Sportingtech, said: “Sportingtech has been on an incredible trajectory in recent years, and 2023 saw unprecedented success which we are looking not only to replicate, but also build on.

“I am thrilled to be working with such a talented team of people across the entire business during what promises to be an exciting time as we look further to cement ourselves as the go-to provider for operators.”