Sportingtech rounds off successful ICE London with Stand of the Year award

Press release.- Sportingtech has enjoyed its biggest ICE London yet, after showcasing its powerful products and services and being awarded 2024 Stand of the Year.

The event was the first under the leadership of new CEO Tom Ustunel, as the supplier showcased its localised and tailored content offerings and outlined its plans for 2024. Sportingtech aims to enhance its leading reputation across LatAm, with further expansion expected when legislators publish their framework later this year.

The brand’s prominent positioning at the ExCeL saw record footfall at its immersive stand, which included an interactive motion-detection game for visitors, perfectly highlighting the engaging and fun content for which Sportingtech is renowned. Its striking layout and creative elements subsequently landed ICE 2024 Stand of the Year, as awarded by Next.io.

Sportingtech’s diverse products were on full display, including its Bet Builder and Share-a-Bet features. Share-a-Bet allows social media users to share their betslips on various platforms and effectively taps into the preferences of a new generation of bettors.

Tom Ustunel, CEO at Sportingtech, said: “ICE is one of the key events for the industry and this year had extra significance given it is the last one in London. The team went all out to deliver a fantastic stand which captured the imaginations of visitors and made sure our ethos shone through. To be deemed as having the most impressive stand from industry experts is recognition for the hard work put in by everyone.

“We now commence the rest of our busy global events schedule, including SBC Summit Rio and Brazilian igaming Summit | BiS SiGMA Américas, to place Sportingtech at the forefront of operator’s minds.”