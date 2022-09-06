Sportingtech appoints Tommy Molloy as chief sportsbook officer

Molly will oversee Sportingtech’s already impressive sports betting offerings, speeding the development of Sportingtech’s Quantum platform.

Press release.- Sportingtech, the multi-award-winning, full-service betting and gaming platform provider, has made another top-tier addition to its executive team with the appointment of Tommy Molloy as chief sportsbook officer.

Molloy joins Sportingtech after three successful years as Sportsbook & Trading Director at Pronet Gaming. Prior to that, he was Head of Sports Trading at Tabcorp UK.

In his new role, Molloy will oversee and elevate the company’s already-impressive sports betting offering, accelerating the evolution of Sportingtech’s flagship Quantum platform.

The sportsbook is set to drive significant engagement for operators during the 2022 World Cup, with Sportingtech’s Popular Bets and Events widgets well-placed to attract and retain customers during this year’s tournament.

Molloy’s expertise will prove vital in the company’s efforts to further enhance its product offering and performance across a number of global territories, particularly Latin America, where the Quantum platform is already thriving.

The appointment of Tommy Molloy as Chief Sportsbook Officer follows a string of senior hires at Sportingtech. Bobby Longhurst was recently named as the company’s new Managing Director, along with Colin McDonagh as Chief Sales Officer, Daniel Stone as Head of Marketing and Anthony Murphy as Head of Commercial Account Management.

Bobby Longhurst, managing director at Sportingtech, said: “Sportingtech’s strategy for growth has product innovation at its heart, and Tommy represents another vital piece of that puzzle.

“His experience and superior knowledge of the sports betting space is hugely valuable to us, and I am confident he will achieve great things as part of the team.”

Tommy Molloy, chief sportsbook officer at Sportingtech, said: “I am thrilled to be joining the talented Sportingtech team at such an important step in the company’s evolution.

“With the proven quality of our widgets and Quantum platform, the Sportingtech product portfolio is second to none, and the upcoming World Cup will be the perfect stage for us to show that. The strength of this offering means we can consistently offer operators the means to excel, and I look forward to helping showcase that in the weeks and months to come.”