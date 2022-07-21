888AFRICA hits the jackpot with Sportingtech

Through its innovative Quantum platform, Sportingtech will support 888AFRICA’s online sportsbook and casino offering in four markets.

Press release.- 888AFRICA has chosen full-service betting and gaming platform provider Sportingtech to provide the operator’s online platform for its significant multi-country rollout across Africa.

888AFRICA was launched as a joint venture by 888 Holdings plc and five industry veterans to enter the rapidly regulating continent.

It is being driven forward by former The Stars Group CMO, Christopher Coyne, alongside former colleagues Andrew Lee and Ian Marmion and with the market expertise of Editec Online’s former CPO Alex Rutherford and Premier Bet’s former CFO Helen Scott-Allen.

As part of its ambitions for growth, the business is planning to achieve market-leading positions in the near future across the continent, which it will look to achieve through Sportingtech’s flagship product Quantum.

The platform provides end-users with an optimised betting experience, and operators with the flexibility of a highly customisable solution, access to more than 65 sports, 9,000 games and over 1,000 betting markets.

Christopher Coyne, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, 888AFRICA said: “Sportingtech’s Quantum platform gives us exactly what we’re looking for in order to excel in the African market – an outstanding degree of customisation, modularity and control.

“With all that in mind, we’re delighted to be working with Sportingtech as we continue to push forward in Africa, and can’t wait to see how this partnership develops.”

Colin McDonagh, Chief Sales Officer at Sportingtech, said: “888 is a huge global operator with an incredible reputation and a brand that has become synonymous with betting and gaming. As a result, it’s deeply gratifying that 888AFRICA has trusted us to deliver exactly what is required to achieve success across the African landscape.

“These markets are hugely exciting, and our Quantum platform is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the most ambitious operators, so we’re confident that Sportingtech and 888AFRICA’s partnership has a very bright future ahead.”

Sportingtech will support 888AFRICA’s online offering for sportsbooks and casinos through its innovative Quantum platform in four launch markets.

The provider already has a strong presence in a number of global territories, including Europe and Latin America, with a wide range of operators utilising Quantum to deliver exciting sports betting and casino experiences to a wide audience.