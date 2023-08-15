Sportingtech launches improved experience across leading sportsbook product

Award-winning provider adds Share-a-Bet functionality, a new compact view, and enhanced Bet Builder markets.

Press release.- Full-service betting and gaming platform provider Sportingtech has revealed new product developments, providing a superior experience for players when using the sportsbook platform.

The Share-a-Bet function capitalises on the influx of influencer involvement within sports betting and highlights Sportingtech’s ability to keep its finger on the pulse of engaging marketing strategies that appeal to social media-savvy audiences.

Once a bettor has built or placed their bet, they can share to social media platforms seamlessly direct from their betslip. This integration showcases how the full-service provider is assisting expansion for operators via influencer marketing.

Bettors will be able to make the most of this new tool with the platform’s sleek compact view, allowing for ease of use on mobile devices. The improved user interface will provide seamless navigation across the sportsbook, able to scroll using just one hand between the top sports and leagues from the platform’s homepage.

In addition to these new improvements, the number of competitions and markets available within Sportingtech’s Bet Builder offering has been increased, critically adding Brazilian Serie A football inclusive of statistical player markets such as shots, assists, cards and more.

Enhancements across team, player and match markets have resulted in a 35% increase in available markets, giving players more opportunities to wager on their favourite sports, significantly improving the sportsbook product.

Tommy Molloy, chief sportsbook officer, at Sportingtech, said: “The new Share-a-Bet feature emphasises our ability to tap into behaviours and capitalise on current trends in the industry. Sports betting has now become a huge social activity and operators are sure to see increased levels of engagement as players maximise the opportunity to communicate with friends and followers on their social media platforms.

“The new compact view will provide bettors with the simplicity they crave when placing bets, and to considerably add to the number of competitions and markets within our Bet Builder showcases our intention to provide the largest array of wagering opportunities.”