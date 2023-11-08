Sportingtech scoops Platform Provider of the Year award at SBC Summit Latinoamérica

The past 12 months have seen Sportingtech’s platform become more enhanced.

Turnkey provider enjoys sustained industry recognition after impressive 2023.

Press release.- Full-service betting and gaming platform provider Sportingtech has cemented its status across Latin America with another notable appearance at this year’s SBC Summit Latinoamérica.

The full power of Sportingtech’s solutions for casino, sportsbook and retail were on display throughout the Miami event as the brand highlighted its standing across LatAm.

The provider’s comprehensive and nuanced platform is recognised as the leading provider across the entire LatAm region, with continued growth expected in 2024 as planned regulation comes into effect.

The event was rounded off in memorable fashion as Sportingtech scooped another industry award, taking gold for Platform Provider of the Year.

This win quickly follows a triumph at this year’s SBC Awards, winning the award for Multi-Channel Supplier, further highlighting the trust placed in the brand’s products and solutions by the industry’s leading operators.

See also: Sportingtech gets ready to rumble by sponsoring Anna Mackney in SBC Charity Boxing Championship debut

The past 12 months have seen Sportingtech’s platform become more enhanced thanks to several product roll-outs. New features include the integration of additional markets to its Bet Builder feature and the roll-out of Share-a-Bet, which capitalises on the growing rise of influencer marketing in sports betting.

Dan Stone, marketing director at Sportingtech, said: “We are undoubtedly at the head of the table in the LatAm market, thanks to our outstanding products and solutions, as well as our vast knowledge on the complex regulatory scene, meaning that operators in the region can rely on us to deliver unrivalled experiences.”

He also stated: “Winning Platform Provider of the Year caps off 2023 in the best possible way, and it is a credit to every person in our company who all contribute to our continued success. I’m sure 2024 will bring yet more exciting opportunities for us to further showcase our ability to make a significant impact for our customers and take their businesses to the next level.”